Support Surges For MontCo Man Who Sacrificed Himself To Save Wife In Bucks County Flood Waters

Nicole Acosta
Donald Bauer
Donald Bauer Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

Support is surging the wife of a 65-year-old man who died last week as the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused record amounts of flooding across southeastern Pennsylvania.

Donald and Kate Bauer, of Perkiomenville, were hit by a flash flood near the Unami Creek in Milford Township while driving home from their daughter's volleyball game on Sept. 1.

Kate was able to get out of the car and clung to a tree for more than an hour before she was rescued. 

As conditions were too severe, rescue crews had to return the next morning in search of the car. He never made it out of the car and drowned.

Over $5,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign as of Sept. 9. 

The funds will go towards a volleyball tournament in his memory in Spring 2022, and all remaining proceeds from the donation page and from the tournament will go to the Moravian University women's volleyball team, of Bethlehem, PA, organizer Darby Bauer wrote.

He coached volleyball and soccer, according to his obituary.

For the last 15 years, he drove school buses for Quigley Bus Company in the Boyertown School District, his obit says.

Click here to donate. Click here for the full obituary.

