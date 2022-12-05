Contact Us
Southern Fried Chicken Chain Opens First Pennsylvania Location In Philly

Nicole Acosta
Raising Cane's location in New Orleans, Louisiana
Raising Cane's location in New Orleans, Louisiana Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

This week marks the debut of a southern fried chicken franchise in Pennsylvania.

Raising Cane's, located at 3925 Walnut Street in the University City neighborhood of Philadelphia, opened its doors on Thursday, May 12. 

The menu features its famous fried chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, texas toast, and secret cane's sauce, its website says.

The fast food restaurant first opened in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and now has approximately 600 locations worldwide.

