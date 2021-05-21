RECOGNIZE HIM? Bucks County Hospital Patient Can’t Remember Who He Is, Where He’s From

St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus hospital staff are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who cannot recall who he is or where he is from.

The man is uninjured but doesn’t know his identity or hometown, according to a Friday morning social media post from the St. Luke’s University Health Network.

“We are attempting to identify him and reunite him with loved ones,” reads the post, which had been shared more than 300 times in less than 20 minutes.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to send a message to the network’s Facebook page.

