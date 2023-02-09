Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video

The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes.

The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one is heard to say "you’re nothing but a slave," "know your roots," and "it's February," an apparent reference to black history month.

The girl in blackface replies, "I’m black and I’m proud," as the others look on.

The video was circulated widely on social media and garnered widespread backlash from users, who called for disciplinary action.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the school acknowledged that a group of students made a "racially charged" post on social media, and assured that they were "investigating" the matter.

By Wednesday, Feb. 8, administrators said the involved students "are not present in school and are being disciplined appropriately."

St. Hubert's staff said the school had received "general threats" after the video went viral. On the advice of Philly police, they said, the school will switch to remote learning for the remainder of the week, and has canceled all extra-curricular activities through Friday, they wrote.

The school had been working with the Anti-Defamation League to receive a "No Place For Hate" designation. Admins will now seek "additional support" from the ADL as well as the Philadelphia Archbishop's Commission On Racial Healing, they added.

"We remain extremely disappointed that anyone connected with our school would engage in racially charged behavior," read a joint statement by Principal Gina MacKenzie and President Lizanne Pando.

"Please be assured that every aspect of this matter is being taken seriously and being handled as swiftly as possible."

