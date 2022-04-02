Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Pair Of PA Lottery Players Split $127K Treasure Hunt Jackpot

Nicole Acosta
7-Eleven, 200 North Pine St., Langhorne
7-Eleven, 200 North Pine St., Langhorne Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pair of Pennsylvania Lottery players will split a Treasure Hunt jackpot worth $127,014.

The winning tickets were sold at 7-Eleven on North Pine Street in Langhorne (Bucks County), and D & D Cigar & Cigarette Emporium, on State Route 903 in Albrightsville (Carbon County).

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 3-7-12-23-27, to win individual prizes of $63,507.

Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

