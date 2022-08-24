Contact Us
PA TikToker Gabbie Hanna's Bizarre Behavior Has Fans Worried

Cecilia Levine
Gabbie Hanna's fans are worried for her mental health.
Gabbie Hanna's fans are worried for her mental health. Photo Credit: TikTok Gabbie Hanna

Pennsylvania TikToker Gabbie Hanna has fans worried after she posted more than 100 videos in one day.

Fans speculated that Hanna — who previously said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder — was experiencing mania.

In one video, Hanna says she offered hugs to officers performing wellness checks. Many others had religious undertones.

The most recent clip that alleges someone broke into her house had 9.2 million views as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Hanna is a New Castle, PA native and gained popularity on Vine. She has 7.4 million TikTok followers.

