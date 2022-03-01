PA Creeper Busted With OnlyFans User's Panties On Roof Of Her New England Home: Authorities

A Pennsylvania man tracked down a woman he met on OnlyFans and drove six hours to her New Hampshire home, where he was busted on the roof of her home with her underwear, authorities said.

Mauricio Damian-Guerrero, 20, of Bensalem, Bucks County — whose Facebook page shows he previously lived in Jersey City, NJ — drove 400 miles to an Airbnb in Portsmouth before breaking into the victim's home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Somersworth police said.

Damian-Guerrero hid in the woman's attic, took pictures of her while she was sleeping and then tried tagging her with a tracking device, WCAZ and Philly Voice report citing the criminal complaint.

Somersworth police Damian-Guerrero on the woman’s roof with her underwear around 4:45 a.m., they said. He was charged with two counts of daytime and two counts of nighttime burglary, according to a release by the police.

Damian-Guerrero was released on bail with conditions that bar him from returning to New Hampshire or having contact with the victim, according to multiple media outlets. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131, our Crimeline at 603-692-9111, or submit a tip via www.somersworth.com.

