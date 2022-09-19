Movie Filming In Philadelphia

A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports.

The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page.

Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games" films and "Game of Thrones," will play the lead.

The biopic will also feature "The Shawshank Redemption's" Clancy Brown, and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Jimmi Simpson.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.