MontCo Family Matriarch With MS Rescued, Airlifted In Devastating House Fire

Nicole Acosta
Support is surging for the Bannerman-Martin Family, who were displaced by a house fire over the weekend.
Support is surging for the Bannerman-Martin Family, who were displaced by a house fire over the weekend. Photo Credit: Perkiomen Township Fire Company/GoFundMe photo

Support is surging for a Montgomery County family whose matriarch was airlifted and house destroyed in a devastating weekend fire.

More than $49,800 had been raised as of Monday morning for the the Bannerman-Martins on a GoFundMe page following Sunday's blaze.

Perkiomen firefighters arrived at the family's two-story home near King Road and Cranberry Boulevard around 2:20 p.m.

Tracy was rescued from the second floor of the home and airlifted to Leigh Valley Ceder Crest Hospital.

Two other family members, Will and Willie, escaped unharmed, GoFundMe founder Kelly Bottura Bernardyn said.

"This fire has left the family devastated of memories and necessities," the GoFundMe reads.

"This page is to help with any burdens such as clothes, shoes, food, and medical related expenses. All of the funding will go to Will and their daughter Ashley, currently residing in Philadelphia."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Perkiomen Fire Company was assisted by the Limerick Fire Department, Collegeville Fire Company, Trappe Fire Company No. 1, Skippack Fire Company Lower Frederick Fire Company, Lower Providence Fire Department, and the Royersford Fire Department.

Click here to donate.

