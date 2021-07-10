Contact Us
News

Jefferson University Hospital Aide Gunned Down At Work By Co-Worker Was 'Family Man'

Jon Craig
Anrae James worked two jobs for his wife and three kids.
Anrae James worked two jobs for his wife and three kids. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photos

There's been an outpouring of support for the family of a Jefferson University Hospital nursing assistant who was gunned down on the job in Philadelphia. 

Anrae James, 43, a beloved father of three, was killed in Monday's shooting. A fellow nursing assistant identified as 55-year-old Stacey Hayes was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting

"Rae was the epitome of a family man and truly loved by everyone," a GoFundMe page created by Barbara James says. 

"He loved life and was especially passionate about our kids Breyanna (16) Blair (11) and Brielle (1). He was our hero, worked two jobs, traveled with Blair for weekly football games, ran our 16 year old Breyanna to/from work, still found time for family/friends, most importantly, he did all of this with joy. We are devastated," the family wrote. 

The page had raised $77,600 as of Thursday afternoon.

Two Philadelphia police officers were hurt as they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Hayes was charged with murder, attempted homicide and aggravated assault, among other offenses.

Hayes allegedly pulled up to the hospital in a U-Haul truck, reports said. He was wearing blue hospital scrubs as he walked up to the ninth floor. There, he allegedly shot multiple times at James who was sitting in a work station, reports said. 

Click here to donate.

