First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Reported In Four Pennsylvania Counties

This year's first pool of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes has been identified in Pennsylvania, health officials announced.

As of Thursday, June 16, virus activity has only been reported in four counties: Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, and Cumberland, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said.

Health officials are asking for the public's help in preventing population growth.

“We all have a role in preventing the spread of West Nile virus," said Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson.

“West Nile is a disease that spreads from mosquitoes to people and can cause serious disease, and sometimes death. Keeping mosquitoes at bay is the best way to ensure that you don’t get bitten, and you don’t get West Nile.”

People are urged to do the following to prevent mosquito breeding:

Check your property for sources of standing water and dump them out.

At least once or twice a week, empty water from flowerpots, pet food and water dishes, birdbaths, swimming pool covers, buckets, barrels, cans, and any other items outside your home.

Empty and store wading pools for kids on their side.

Check for clogged rain gutters and clean them out.

Remove unused tires, and other items that could collect water.

Be sure to check for containers or trash in places that may be hard to see, such as under bushes or under your home.

Keep well-fitted screens on both windows and doors.

Experts say one in 150 people infected will develop severe West Nile virus infection that causes inflammation of the brain or spinal cord that can lead to death.

Residents can call the Health Department’s Mosquito Complaint hotline at 215-685-9000 to report mosquito problems in their neighborhood.

