Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
'Death Cap' Mushroom Nearly Killed Mom, Son — Experimental Drug From Philly Saved Them: Report

Mac Bullock
Death cap mushroom
Death cap mushroom Photo Credit: Archenzo Wikipedia

When a mother and son in Massachusetts were poisoned, life-saving drugs flown in from Philadelphia saved the day, according to a report by CBS News.

Kam Look and her son Kai Chen of Worcester, MA had eaten mushrooms from a friend's backyard, believing they were safe to eat, the outlet wrote. 

But the mushroom, known as a "death cap," had enough poison in its cap alone to kill two adults, the report says. The pair began experiencing symptoms within a few hours of eating the fungus, according to the outlet.  

A rare, experimental drug was flown in from Philadelphia, and both patients eventually stabilized, the outlet said.  

Click here for the full story from CBS News

