COVID-19: Veteran Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Robert Tomlinson Tests Positive

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Bucks County State Senator Robert "Tommy" Tomlinson
Bucks County State Senator Robert "Tommy" Tomlinson Photo Credit: Robert "Tommy" Tomlinson Facebook

Bucks County Republican Sen. Robert "Tommy" Tomlinson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tomlinson, 75 -- who serves Bucks County and is the most veteran member of the Senate -- began experiencing mild flu-like symptoms last weekend, he said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"After consultation with my doctor, I decided to get tested for COVID-19. Late last night, I received word that I tested positive," he wrote.

"I am feeling well, but I am currently quarantining. Just a reminder to all that you must continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and use social distancing to help defeat the spread."

Tomlinson has represented the sixth district as a senator since 1995.

More than a dozen state lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 since early March, along with Gov. Tom Wolf, who tested positive in December.

As of 12 a.m., on Jan. 22, there were 5,338 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 794,172.

