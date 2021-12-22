COVID-19: Temple University Goes Remote For Start Of Spring Semester

Temple University is going remote for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant.

The school will be transitioning to virtual learning from Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, with the exception of essential in-person classes and on-campus services, Temple President Dr. Jason Wingard said in a statement Wednesday.

Residence halls will still be open, however, students will need to be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours of arrival, he wrote.

He also urged all eligible students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possible.

It is unknown whether this course of action will be permanent for the duration of the semester.

