Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
News

COVID-19: Temple University Goes Remote For Start Of Spring Semester

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Temple University campus
Temple University campus Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Temple University is going remote for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant.

The school will be transitioning to virtual learning from Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, with the exception of essential in-person classes and on-campus services, Temple President Dr. Jason Wingard said in a statement Wednesday.

Residence halls will still be open, however, students will need to be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours of arrival, he wrote.

He also urged all eligible students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possible.

It is unknown whether this course of action will be permanent for the duration of the semester.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.