Changes Coming To Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

Updates to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccine plan are on the horizon.

Cindy Findley, who helms the state's COVID-19 vaccine task force, is temporarily assuming the role of former PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who on Tuesday was nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The new plan outlines expansions in the current Phase 1A which will now allow anyone over 65 and people ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness, eligible for the vaccine, officials said.

To help people determine when they are eligible for vaccination, and how to get vaccinated, they can complete a short vaccine eligibility quiz to determine if it is currently their turn to get vaccinated, Findley said.

Residents will be able to go to the interactive map on the official website to find a vaccine provider near them. They can also schedule an appointment directly with that provider.

Findley has been with the Pennsylvania Department of Health since 2000 and began her public health career as the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Health Planning and Assessment where she was involved with the Bureaus of Community Health Systems, Health Planning, Laboratory, Public Health Preparedness, and Emergency Medical Services, according to her biography on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website.

In 2017, Findley became the Bureau Director of Communicable Diseases, where she oversaw the Divisions of Immunizations, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Tuberculosis, and HIV.

She also has over 20 years of Social Work experience in the fields of long-term care and acute care hospital settings, her bio says.

Findley received her undergraduate degree in Social Work from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and her Master's degree in Social Work from Temple University of Pennsylvania.

