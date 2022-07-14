Central Bucks Human Resources Director Put On Leave: Report

A human resources director for the Central Bucks School District has been put on a leave of absence, Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Andrea DiDio-Hauber was placed on "indefinite" paid leave for reasons unspecified by school officials, the outlet says.

DiDio-Hauber's involvement in a potential unequal pay lawsuit against the district may have been a factor, according to the outlet.

