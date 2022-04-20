Contact Us
Bucks County Woman Left With 'Serious Injuries' After Dog Attack: GoFundMe

Jordan Wilson
Jordan Wilson Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A Pennsylvania woman was seriously injured after a dog attack, loved ones said. Now, she needs help covering unexpected medical bills.

Jordan Wilson, of Bucks County, was bitten by a mastiff dog and suffered facial injuries that will necessitate several surgeries over the next six months, including a skin graft to her nose, according to a GoFundMe.

Wilson, on the other hand, is unable to cover medical costs because she turned 26 in early April and is no longer covered by her parents' health insurance, her mom, Melissa Wilson said.

According to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Pennsylvania residents who are covered by their parents' insurance as a dependent will no longer be covered once they reach the age of 26.

Wilson's best friend, Hayley Zielinski, launched the fundraiser to help Jordan with her upcoming expenses.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $7,400 in just three days.

"I thank you all so much in advance," Zielinksi wrote. "If you can not donate, I ask for your prayers for Jordan. I know she appreciates all the love and support she’s already received."

Click here to view/donate.

