Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Woman Shot In Both Legs Over Parking Spot In Pennsylvania: Police
News

Bucks County Store Sells $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, state lotto officials said.
Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, state lotto officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery

A convenience store in Bucks County sold one lucky local a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, officials announced. 

Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever at the Shell gas station at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, state lottery officials said on Monday, Nov. 7. 

Pennsylvanians won a combined $3.2 million in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5, officials said. One million dollars came from the Doylestown ticket, while another $1 million came from a winning ticket sold in Allegheny County, they said. 

The remainder of the winnings came from $150,000 winners across the state, including two in Montgomery County, officials added. 

For selling those tickets, the Wawa at 1600 Egypt Road in Oaks and the H Smoke Shop at 51 East Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham will each receive $500 bonuses, officials said. 

Winners are not identified until tickets are verified and rewards are claimed. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.