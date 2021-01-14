Bucks County Expands COVID-19 Testing At Community College Sites

In a response to recent upswings in post-holiday COVID infections, Bucks County officials announced a three-site testing expansion with the help of Bucks Community College.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said last week that the state’s testing rate now surpasses the average national testing rate.

“We want Pennsylvanians to know that if they need a test, one is available,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, adding that Pennsylvania will continue expanding testing opportunities each week.

“As COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities, we need to take precautions to keep ourselves safe by monitoring ourselves for COVID-19 symptoms, finding a testing site near to us if we have symptoms, and staying home if we are sick,” Levine said.

The sites include the Upper Bucks Campus in Perkasie, the Lower Bucks Campus in Bristol, and the Newtown Campus in Newtown.

Each of the three locations can accommodate up to 350 tests per day, officials said.

County officials also think the locations could be potential coronavirus vaccination sites in the future.

Bucks County Commissioners approved a $1.13 million contract with AMI to provide the PCR testing, which began Monday and will continue through Jan. 31.

For more information on the locations and hours, click here.

