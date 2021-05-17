Baltimore Driver, 29, Leads State Police On I-295 Pursuit, Authorities Say

A 29-year-old Baltimore driver was arrested after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a pursuit down I-295 Friday, authorities said.

A trooper tried stopping Pernell Travis Wallace Sr., behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger, on the eastbound side of the highway for traffic violations around 8:15 p.m. but Wallace kept going, LevittownNow says citing State Police.

Wallace eventually came to a stop on Route 1 north in Falls Township and was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude police, and issued seven traffic offenses, the outlet said.

Wallace was arraigned by District Judge Jan Vislosky and released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.