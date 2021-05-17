Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
News

Baltimore Driver, 29, Leads State Police On I-295 Pursuit, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: COURTESY PA State Police (original source unclear)

A 29-year-old Baltimore driver was arrested after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a pursuit down I-295 Friday, authorities said.

A trooper tried stopping Pernell Travis Wallace Sr., behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger, on the eastbound side of the highway for traffic violations around 8:15 p.m. but Wallace kept going, LevittownNow says citing State Police.

Wallace eventually came to a stop on Route 1 north in Falls Township and was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude police, and issued seven traffic offenses, the outlet said.

Wallace was arraigned by District Judge Jan Vislosky and released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.