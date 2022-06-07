Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Police Issue Drastically Different Image Of Wanted Woman Who Abducted PA Toddler
News

Bad Bunny, Tyler The Creator, Jazmine Sullivan To Perform At Philly's Made In America Festival

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Bad Bunny (top left), Tyler, the Creator (bottom left), and Jazmine Sullivan.
Bad Bunny (top left), Tyler, the Creator (bottom left), and Jazmine Sullivan. Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM/ @badbunnypr, @feliciathegoat, and @jazminesullivan

Happy festival season! Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator have been announced as the headliners for Philadelphia's Made in America Festival.

The music festival, which will take place on the Ben Franklin Parkway on September 3 and 4, will also feature performances by Philadelphia natives Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Uzi Vert, festival officials announced Tuesday, June 7.

Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate MacRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Chimbala, and Ryan Castro round out the lineup.

Two-day passes range from $150 to $750. Click here to buy tickets.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.