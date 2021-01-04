Authorities: 46 Pennsylvania Bars, Restaurants Violated Holiday COVID-19 Crackdown

A total of 46 restaurants and bars in Pennsylvania were cited during the past week for violating COVID-19 rules, according to the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Another 37 establishments licensed to sell alcohol were issued warnings between Dec. 31 and Jan. during a total of 1,091 state compliance checks; authorities said.

In-person dining has been suspended since Dec. 12, 2020, officials said.

More details on the state's COVID-19 compliance checks, including a breakdown of the number of compliance checks for each region can be found by clicking here.

Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation have not been released. Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in Pennsylvania, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal.

Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be made by calling 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.