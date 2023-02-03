Apple Film Crew To Slow Traffic In Bucks County, Says PennDOT

Bucks County drivers can expect some detours in the weeks ahead, as roads will close to allow Apple Studios to film for an upcoming project, state officials say.

Film crews will be shooting on Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster and Tinicum townships, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in a statement.

Beginning on "Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18," and again from "Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed with flagging between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road," PennDOT officials wrote.

"During the closure, passenger vehicles will be directed to use Route 113 (Bedminster Road), Kellers Church Road, Creek Road, Quarry Road, and Route 611 (Easton Road)," they continued. "Large trucks will be directed to use Route 113 (Bedminster Road), Route 313 (Dublin Pike), and Route 611 (Easton Road)."

Local access will be allowed up to the crew's work zone, PennDOT added. Drivers in the area should allow for some extra time during their commutes on filming days, officials noted.

It was not immediately clear what project Apple Studios plans to film.

