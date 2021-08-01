Allentown Teacher Placed On Leave After Alleged Involvement In Capitol Hill Riots

An Allentown teacher was temporarily relieved of his duties on reports that he was involved in Wednesday's Capitol Hill Electoral College protests, district officials announced.

Allentown School District Superintendent Thomas Parker made the announcement in a letter posted to the district website Jan. 7.

The unnamed educator will not return to work until the district "can complete a formal investigation of his involvement," the notice said.

The letter does not describe any actions taken in Washington D.C by the man, but does discuss “an image” that upset “many members of our community."

"At the same time, the district has an obligation to respect the First Amendment rights of our staff and students," Parker said.

“The chaos that took place in the nation’s capital yesterday was deeply troubling and (missing word) acknowledge that these actions have caused immense pain in our community,” Parker wrote.

“It occurred at a time when we are already grappling with the impacts of a global pandemic that has affected the health and livelihood of families throughout our community. Yesterday’s events have added to the confusion and uncertainty our students are experiencing during this unprecedented time.”

Parker also emphasized the responsibilities that staff members are expected to uphold as employees of the school district.

"We are reminding our staff to think carefully about what they share online and how it could affect their students and fellow community members, Parker said. "While we all have the right to express ourselves, it is important to do so respectfully. We ask the same of our students and families."

Parker encourages parents who have any additional concerns, to contact the district through the Let's Talk feature of their website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.