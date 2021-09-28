$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Pennsylvania Wawa

A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Pennsylvania Wawa.

The ticket for the Wednesday, Sept. 22 drawing was sold at the Wawa on Arch Street in Philadelphia.

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 20-40-47-55-63, but not the red Powerball 5 to win $2 million, less applicable withholding.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.