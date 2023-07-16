Light Rain Fog/Mist 80°

Murder Suspect ID'd In Death Of Philadelphia's Khalil Wilkes

Police have identified a suspect in last month's killing of 30-year-old Khalil Wilkes in Philadelphia.

Arbri Pajollari-Kreka
Arbri Pajollari-Kreka Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD
Cecilia Levine
Arbri Pajollari-Kreka is being sought on an active warrant for murder, violation of the uniform firearms act, and related offenses, Philadelphia police said.

Wiles was found laying next to the driver's side door of a Dodge Charger with its hazard lights on around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, June 24, police said.

Wilkes had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 3 a.m.

Anyone who knows where Pajollari-Kreka might be is urged to contact police immediately.

