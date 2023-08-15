Motorcyclist Dies In Pothole-Related Crash In Levittown

It happened in Falls Township, Levittown on Saturday, Aug. 12 around 10:30 a.m., police said in a release.

The victim, an unnamed 32-year-old man from Croydon, was riding along Bristol Pike when he encountered the potholes just south of Mill Creek Road, police said.

According to investigators, after losing control of the bike, the motorcyclist left the roadway and clipped the guard rail before striking a telephone pole. He was rushed to Jefferson Bucks Hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Police noted that the biker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and said they do not believe alcohol, drugs, or a medical emergency were factors.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact FTPD's Sergeant Bryan White at 215-328-8519 or email tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

Potholes are a familiar obstacle for Pennsylvania drivers. In a May study by the insurance website QuoteWizard, the Keystone State was said to have the seventh-worst roads in the nation.

PennDOT says drivers can report potholes by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

