Morrisville Officer Struck, Hospitalized Helping Disabled Driver On Route 1 (Developing)

A Morrisville police officer was hospitalized Monday night, Sept. 18 on Route 1, according to authorities and various news reports.

Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad was called to the scene. Photo Credit: Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad Facebook
Cecilia Levine
According to various outlets including 6abc and CBS Philadelphia, the officer was helping the driver near Route 13 when he was struck in the southbound lanes around 8:40 p.m.

He was reportedly in stable condition.

Pennsylvania's move over law requires motorists slow down or move over for responders. Failure to do so could result in a fine of $500 for first time offenders, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 and a 90-day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense. 

Penalties are increased for incidents that seriously injure or kill another person.

