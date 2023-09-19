Morrisville Officer Struck, Hospitalized Helping Disabled Driver On Route 1 (Developing)

According to various outlets including 6abc and CBS Philadelphia, the officer was helping the driver near Route 13 when he was struck in the southbound lanes around 8:40 p.m.

He was reportedly in stable condition.

Pennsylvania's move over law requires motorists slow down or move over for responders. Failure to do so could result in a fine of $500 for first time offenders, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 and a 90-day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense.

Penalties are increased for incidents that seriously injure or kill another person.

