Morrisville Mayor Brud Anderson Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Injured Other Driver: DA

Brud Charles Anderson, the 50-year-old mayor of Morrisville, was apparently behind the wheel of a Ford Sport-Trac heading north on North Delmorr Avenue, when he turned left in front of the Chevrolet Equinox, around 3 p.m. on April 13, in Morrisville, the Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub said.

Both vehicles stopped, but the Ford suddenly reversed and sped away, heading west on East Trenton Avenue, the DA's office said.

After the impact, the victim said her airbags deployed and she was momentarily disoriented. Additionally, she suffered bruising and pain to her chest, breast, stomach, and shoulder, authorities said.

The crash was captured on video surveillance footage from the Delaware River Bridge Commission. Morrisville Police received additional information days later with the fleeing Ford pickup truck’s registration plate number.

A PennDOT check of the number confirmed that the vehicle was registered to Anderson. The case was then referred to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office for further investigation. The victim was re-interviewed by a Bucks County Detective and gave a similar account of what happened the day of the accident.

The investigation confirmed that Anderson never called police or reported the accident, Weintraub said.

Anderson was charged Friday, June 9 with misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property. He was also charged with a left turn violation, a summary offense. The charges were filed via summons.

