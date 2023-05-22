Montco Woman Charged In Doylestown Assault

It happened on Saturday, May 20, Central Bucks Regional Police wrote in a statement. Authorities said they approached the scene and saw 21-year-old Morgan Cashman "holding the victim's shirt and striking the victim in the face."

Witnesses told police that the victim tried to walk away from Cashman, but that the 21-year-old began "punching and kicking" them. The victim was taken to Doylestown Hospital where they were treated for "several" lacerations to the face, authorities said.

Cashman, of Harleysville, was charged with harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct in addition to misdemeanor simple assault, according to the department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.