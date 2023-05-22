Mostly Cloudy 77°

Montco Woman Charged In Doylestown Assault

A Montgomery County woman is charged with assault after police say they saw her fighting another in Doylestown over the weekend. 

It happened on Saturday, May 20, Central Bucks Regional Police wrote in a statement. Authorities said they approached the scene and saw 21-year-old Morgan Cashman "holding the victim's shirt and striking the victim in the face."

Witnesses told police that the victim tried to walk away from Cashman, but that the 21-year-old began "punching and kicking" them. The victim was taken to Doylestown Hospital where they were treated for "several" lacerations to the face, authorities said. 

Cashman, of Harleysville, was charged with harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct in addition to misdemeanor simple assault, according to the department. 

