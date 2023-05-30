Missing Teenager Last Spotted In Levittown: Police

Davae Smith has not been spotted since 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Falls Township police wrote in a release. At that time, he was in the Birch Valley section of Levittown, authorities said.

Smith is described as 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and a camouflage hoodie, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Falls Twp. police at 215-328-8519 or email Detective Dennis O'Connell at d.oconnell@fallstwppd.com. Anonymous tips can be sent to tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

