Missing Teenager Last Spotted In Levittown: Police

A teenage boy is missing and was last seen in Levittown on May 26, according to investigators. 

Davae Smith, 16, is missing.
Mac Bullock
Davae Smith has not been spotted since 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Falls Township police wrote in a release. At that time, he was in the Birch Valley section of Levittown, authorities said. 

Smith is described as 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and a camouflage hoodie, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Falls Twp. police at 215-328-8519 or email Detective Dennis O'Connell at d.oconnell@fallstwppd.com. Anonymous tips can be sent to tiplines@fallstwppd.com. 

