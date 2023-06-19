Missing Boy, 9, Found Dead In Bucks County Pond

Police arriving at the pond located at Vaux and Hickory drives in New Britain Borough saw a boy’s bicycle with a fishing pole next to it, around 5:50 p.m., the Central Bucks Regional Police Department said.

A dive team from Point Pleasant Fire Department responded and found the young boy within minutes. He was taken to Doylestown Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m., police said.

The area remains an active scene with police presence.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this traumatic time. We extend our thanks to the Doylestown Fire Department, Central Bucks Ambulance, the Bucks County Special Operations Drone Team and the Point Pleasant Fire Department Dive Team," CBRPD said.

Anyone with information or witnesses who saw the young boy at the pond is asked to contact Captain Robert Milligan at 215-345-4143 or submit a tip anonymously to CrimeWatch.

