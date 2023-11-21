'Michael Jordan Of Pizza?' Portnoy's The Judge At Russo's Pizza In New Hope

The latest stop on this leg of the One Bite tour is Russo's in New Hope.

The restaurant, owned by a Trenton/Robbinsville area native, specializes in the tomato pie.

What's Portnoy have to say? 7.5.

The CEO's chief complaint was that the pie was too big, making it difficult to keep the crunch.

But the Russo's t-shirt that reads, "The Michael Jordan of Pizza?"

"That's a 10.9 t-shirt," Portnoy says.

Russo's is located at 41 N Main St., in New Hope.

