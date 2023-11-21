A Few Clouds 37°

'Michael Jordan Of Pizza?' Portnoy's The Judge At Russo's Pizza In New Hope

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy has been in Bucks County taking bites out of pies this week.

Dave meets the nicest couple of all time in New Hope, PA who won't stop calling him "cuz".

 Photo Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews
Cecilia Levine
The latest stop on this leg of the One Bite tour is Russo's in New Hope.

The restaurant, owned by a Trenton/Robbinsville area native, specializes in the tomato pie.

What's Portnoy have to say? 7.5.

The CEO's chief complaint was that the pie was too big, making it difficult to keep the crunch.

But the Russo's t-shirt that reads, "The Michael Jordan of Pizza?"

"That's a 10.9 t-shirt," Portnoy says.

Russo's is located at 41 N Main St., in New Hope.

