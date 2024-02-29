A Few Clouds 42°

Father-Son Duo Jackson Serafin, Mark Serafin Charged: PD

A father-son duo in Chalfont is accused of conspiring to sell methamphetamine and cocaine together, according to Warrington police. 

Mark and Brian Serafin.

 Photo Credit: Warrington PD
Mac Bullock
Jackson Serafin, 19, and Mark Serafin, 53, are each charged with multiple felonies including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communications facility, police wrote in a release. 

Authorities said Jackson Serafin sold them meth and cocaine during multiple controlled buys in 2023. Over the months-long investigation, detectives also learned that Mark Serafin "conspired with his son (...) to buy and sell" the drugs, the release says. 

Both men surrendered to police after warrants were issued for their arrests — Jackson Serafin on Jan. 9 and Mark Serafin on Wednesday, Feb. 28, according to authorities. 

The 19-year-old was released after posting $100,000 bail and his father was released on a $200,000 bond, court records show. 

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman on March 25. 

