Authorities said Joel Colon-Cruz was inside a restaurant on the 700 block of East Ontario Street around 11 p.m. Monday, June 10.

The gunman shot him multiple times in the head and torso and he was pronounced dead at the scene, PPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334.

