Masked Carjackers Rip Trenton Driver, 64, From Acura Sedan At Falls Township Wawa: Cops

On Thursday, April 11, at approximately 3:55 a.m., police were dispatched to the Wawa, West Trenton Avenue, Morrisville, to investigate a carjacking.

The preliminary investigation determined that minutes earlier, a 64-year-old female resident of Trenton was accosted by three suspects after leaving the store and returning to her gray 2017 Honda Civic with New Jersey Registration ZBU 34C.

During the incident, they forcibly removed her from the vehicle and struck her several times in the face. The victim declined medical treatment for her injuries.

The stolen vehicle was last observed traveling along West Trenton Avenue, toward Trenton.

A follow-up investigation determined that minutes prior to the incident, the three suspects arrived at the Wawa in a white 2009 Acura TSX with New Jersey Registration L81 UBC, which was stolen during a strong-arm carjacking approximately 45 minutes earlier in Trenton.

Following the Falls Township carjacking, the two male suspects fled in the victim's vehicle while the female suspect fled in the stolen Acura.

The black female was wearing a black ski mask, red and black checkered pants and a black jacket.

A black male was wearing light-colored blue jeans, light gray hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask with a black shoulder bag.

And a white Male was wearing black pants, a black top, and a black medical mask.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Ronald MacPherson, at (215) 302-3347, or via email at r.macpherson@fallstwppd.com. Information may also be provided anonymously at (215) 949-9120, or via email at tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

