Steven Chow shot and killed 21-year-old Raymond Chow and 63-year-old Amy Troung while they lay in their beds, before fatally shooting himself a short time later in "The Ridings of Buckingham" neighborhood, they said.

The double murder-suicide occurred in the 3900 Block Charter Club Drive, in Buckingham Township. at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer M. Schorn and Buckingham Township Police Chief David J. Scirrotto.

Upon arrival, officers met with the elderly caller who reported that three other residents in the home were deceased.

Officers quickly located two men and one woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

This is an ongoing investigation and anybody with additional information should contact the Buckingham Township Police Department or the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Raymond and Amy were Steven's son and wife, the DA's office confirmed to Daily Voice.

