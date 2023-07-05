Longtime Perkasie Fire Captain Dies At 55

Pettit, of East Rockhill, had worked in the Fire Police for 15 years, relatives wrote.

He had previously served his community as a 911 dispatcher for Bucks County Emergency Communications, and prior to that was a certified EMT for the Harleysville and Central Bucks Ambulance Corps, his obit says.

After Pettit's passing on Friday, his Perkasie colleagues penned a tribute on social media.

"Chris was a dedicated member and more importantly a dedicated father and grandfather," the Fire Company said on Facebook. "Please keep Chris’s wife and their family in your thoughts and prayers."

On a GoFundMe campaign launched Saturday, July 1, Pettit's daughter-in-law Erin says she is seeking donations to help the late firefighter's wife Kathleen handle expenses.

"She is a full-time nurse and is always giving to others and loving on her family," Erin wrote. "Insurance will not cover the cost of all of the medical expenses and as we all know funerals are very expensive."

"We don’t want her to be stressed about finances during this extremely difficult time."

Erin said she and loved ones will remember Pettit as a steadfast public servant.

"He was known for his reliability and absolutely loved serving his community," she wrote on GoFundMe. "Even though he’s battled Multiple Sclerosis since was 13 years old, he continued to serve his community up until the night before his passing."

In addition to his wife Kathleen, Pettit is survived by his son Christopher R. Pettit, Jr., and his wife Erin, his daughter Katrina Ann Pettit and her partner Jarrett Pursell, as well as his loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, loved ones said.

Click here to support Chris Pettit Sr.'s memorial fund on GoFundMe.com, or here to read his full obituary from Suess-Gahman Funeral Home.

