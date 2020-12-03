These Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Bucks County

Niche.com has released its latest rankings of best places to live in Pennsylvania -- and Bucks County.
Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.
According to the list, the top three spots in Bucks County are Woodside, Newtown and Buckingham Township.
Top towns for public schools in the county include Buckingham Township, Warwick Township and Doylestown.
Here are the other top places to live in Bucks County, according to Niche.com.
- 4. Newtown Grant
- 5. Warrington Township
- 6. Chalfont
- 7. Doylestown Township
- 8. Yardley
- 9. Doylestown
- 10. New Britain
- 11. Churchville
- 12. Richboro
- 13. Woodburne
- 14. Upper Makefield Township
- 15. New Britain Township
- 16. Langhorne Manor
- 17. New Hope
- 18. Warwick Township
- 19. Plumsteadville
- 20. Solebury Township
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.