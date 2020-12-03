These Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Bucks County

Niche.com has released its latest rankings of best places to live in Pennsylvania -- and Bucks County.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

According to the list, the top three spots in Bucks County are Woodside, Newtown and Buckingham Township.

Top towns for public schools in the county include Buckingham Township, Warwick Township and Doylestown.

Here are the other top places to live in Bucks County, according to Niche.com.

4. Newtown Grant

5. Warrington Township

6. Chalfont

7. Doylestown Township

8. Yardley

9. Doylestown

10. New Britain

11. Churchville

12. Richboro

13. Woodburne

14. Upper Makefield Township

15. New Britain Township

16. Langhorne Manor

17. New Hope

18. Warwick Township

19. Plumsteadville

20. Solebury Township

Click here for the full list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.