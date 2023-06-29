Mostly Cloudy with Haze 82°

Levittown Lotto Player Hits $250K Powerball

A Levittown shopper stopped by a Fairless Hills convenience store this week and walked out six figures richer. 

Levittown News and Tobacco, 411 Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills
The lucky winner matched five of the six balls pulled in the Wednesday, June 28 drawing for the Powerball with Power Play game, state lottery officials said in a release. 

Had the player not sprung for the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have only won $50,000, lotto reps noted. 

For its part, Levittown News and Tobacco at 411 Oxford Valley Road in Fairless Hills will receive a $500 bonus check. 

Winning players should always sign the back of their slip immediately, and players have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. More than 37,000 Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Wednesday drawing, and every player is encouraged to double-check their ticket every time. 

For more, visit palottery.com

