Know Them? Suspects Sought In Violent Bucks County Mugging

It happened in Bensalem around 6:30 a.m. on May 30, township police wrote in a release.

A victim was assaulted by two men near the Neshaminy Inn Motel on Old Lincoln Highway, the department wrote. The suspects stole the victim's phone and wallet before fleeing, they added.

Suspect one is described as having a mustache, short hair, glasses, and a beige sweatsuit, authorities said. Suspect two is said to have curly hair, glasses, and a goatee with a grey hoodie, a black shirt, and black shorts.

Both men are thought to be in their early 20s, police said. They were driving a dark Hyundai sedan, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719 or submit a tip through the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

