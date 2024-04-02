Authorities said John Nusslein robbed two food delivery drivers at gunpoint in December 2021, one of whom later succumbed to his injuries.

The first robbery happened on Dec. 2 of that year, the US Attorney's Office said. Investigators wrote Nusslein and two others ordered food to an Teesdale Street address then ambushed the driver who showed up, striking him repeatedly before fleeing in his Toyota Camry.

The victim was taken to the hospital by first responders where he died from his injuries on Dec. 21, prosecutors said.

In the second incident on Dec. 16, authorities said Nusslein and the two others again ordered food to a Hilspach Street address.

They robbed the driver at gunpoint and beat him before stealing his Infiniti QX5, prosecutors said.

“The fact that these carjackers specifically lured two innocent people trying to make a living is despicable,” said US Attorney Jacqueline Romero.

“That Nusslein and the others so brutally beat one driver that his injuries proved fatal is horrific. We and our partners on the Philadelphia Carjacking Task Force simply won’t permit violent offenders like Nusslein to victimize people with impunity. They will be prosecuted, and they will go to prison for a very long time.”

Nusslein faces the possibility of life in prison at his sentencing on July 31, authorities said.

