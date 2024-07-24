The victim, now identified as Jamil Wyatt, was shot four times on the 1200 block of Van Kirk Street around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, PPD said previously. He was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where he died within the hour.

Wyatt was walking to a store through a rear driveway when three suspects chased him and opened fire, investigators said in an update on Wednesday, July 24. After he fell to the ground, the gunmen shot him again before fleeing the area in a White Nissan Sentra, according to police.

The men are described as black or Hispanic wearing all-black clothes and ski masks, and their getaway car had light-tinted windows, authorities added.

Homicide detectives will give more details in a press conference scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call or text the PPD tipline at 215-686-8477. A $20,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.