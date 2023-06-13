Mostly Cloudy 78°

Jackpot: Bucks County Gas Station Sells $3 Million Scratch-Off

A Bucks County driver who stopped by a gas station this week spent $30 to become a millionaire. 

Speedway, 724 Street Road, Southampton
Speedway, 724 Street Road, Southampton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
The Speedway at 724 Street Road in Southampton sold a jackpot-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off ticket, Pennsylvania Lottery officials said in a release. 

The store will now receive a $10,000 bonus check for vending the lucky ticket, lotto representatives added. 

Winnings from scratch-off tickets can be claimed up to one year after the date of purchase, and winning players should always sign the back of their ticket before calling the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

For more information, visit palottery.com.

