Isiah Pagan was shot inside a store on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue around 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice.

One other man sitting in a car outside the gas station was shot in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition, and a woman pumping gas was grazed in the foot, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Rake Baseball and Softball of Feasterville said Pagan played with their organization and offered condolences Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

"Isiah was a great kid, who loved playing the game of baseball," they wrote. "Not only was he a terrific player but an even better teammate."

According to his page on the student-athlete stat site PerfectGame.org, Pagan was a graduate of Franklin Towne Charter High School in Bridesburg.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

