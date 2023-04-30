International Temple Students Killed In NY Crash

Francesca Ward and Olivia Moore, both from the United Kingdom, were identified as the victims killed in the crash. Two other victims reportedly survived.

Details about the crash were not released.

“The university extends our deepest condolences to Francesa’s and Olivia’s families, friends, faculty, and classmates,” said JoAnne Epps, the Temple University's acting president “We know that, as a community, we will support those impacted by their loss during this difficult time.”

