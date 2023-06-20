I-95 Will Re-Open For Traffic This Week, Says Gov. Shapiro

"Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend, I can now say, we will have I-95 back open this weekend," Gov. Shapiro said in a press conference at the site on Tuesday, June 20.

"We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule," he said.

Crews worked round-the-clock, including through Father's Day and Juneteenth, to bring the thoroughfare back up to speed after it buckled in a tanker fire on Sunday, June 11.

On Monday, June 12, workers recovered human remains from the wreckage. They were later identified as belonging to New Jersey truck driver Nate Moody, a father of three and veteran who was driving for TK Transport in Pennsauken at the time of the crash, according to reports.

Traffic through the affected portion of I-95 in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood has been rerouted since the collapse.

For more updates on the I-95 repairs, visit penndot.pa.gov.

