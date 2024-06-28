HS Band Director Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Student: Pennsylvania AG

Theron Roberts, the 41-year-old ex-band director at Crestwood High School in Mountain Top, was found guilty of felony institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors, prosecutors said.

According to authorities, Roberts groped a tenth-grade student after pulling them into a "secluded alcove" and threatened her not to report the incident.

The AG's Office said he met the victim three years earlier when they were in seventh grade.

Before the assault, he had touched the victim’s thigh during individual lessons, commented on their relationship with another student, and 'touched the victim’s uniform around intimate portions of their body," prosecutors said.

“This defendant abused his position of power and invested time in grooming the student, obtaining their trust, before assaulting them,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry.

“I applaud the jurors for their attention to this serious matter, and I admire the courage of the victim to come to court and face their abuser to ensure justice was served."

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept 27.

