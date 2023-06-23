Hilltown Police Seek 'Muffin Man' For Theft

The whimsically nicknamed suspect, authorities say, is wanted for stealing $497.10 worth of goods from the Giant in Hilltown Plaza, township police said in a release.

It happened early in the morning on June 14, the department wrote. The suspect was spotted on security cameras loading his cart and stuffing plastic bags with merchandise before leaving without paying, police said.

Among the stolen items? A box of Entenmann's muffins, according to authorities.

The mastermind of this "dastardly thievery," officers said, is an adult man with a "full sleeve of tattoos" on his right arm. He left the parking lot in a "small, dark-colored" SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip on the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

