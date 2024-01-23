'Go F— Yourself:' Philadelphia Sisters Already Fighting, NJ Model Wows On 'The Bachelor'

But Philadelphia's Hollinger sisters, both contestants on this season of ABC's "The Bachelor," foiled their own plan before the end of the night. And it wasn't long before things turned ugly.

** WARNING: Story may contain spoilers **

Lauren, 28, brought beers for her and the former Collegeville tennis player to shotgun as she stepped out of the limo, but it was ultimately her 26-year-old little sis who stole the first kiss.

The pair told cameras they were going to keep their sisterhood a secret from the 30 other women and Joey. But they ultimately spilled the beans and watched jaws drop.

At one point, Lauren was getting to know Joey when Allie interrupted, and kissed him. It was after the shared kiss that the two told Joey the truth about their sisterhood.

The news didn't come as a shock to Joey, who said he had already pieced together their stories.

During the rose ceremony, Allie got the rose before Lauren.

"You did not get the first rose," Lauren whispers. "Go f— yourself."

The other women were left, yet again, stunned.

Ultimately, the Hollingers both got roses and are through to the next round.

North Bergen model Erika Cardenas made a memorable entrance with dance moves and even some one-on-one time.

"I'm going to need to learn some more from you," Graziadei says.

Cardenas tells the cameras her mom is from the Dominican Republic and her dad is from Cuba. She vows to teach him how to move his hips, if he can teach her tennis.

Philadelphia realtor Lanie Latsios brought cheese whiz, which she fed with a pun to Joey. She, too, is through to the next round.

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

